Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

CRBP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.65. 2,411,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,294. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.