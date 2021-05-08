Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 246.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

VV opened at $196.68 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $197.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

