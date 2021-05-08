Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

