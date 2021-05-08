Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

