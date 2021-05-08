Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $465.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.16 million to $532.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSR. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

CRSR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 1,474,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

