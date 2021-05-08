Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $5,821,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of BP opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

