Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

