Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,404 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

