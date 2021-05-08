Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

