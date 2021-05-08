CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

