Craig Hallum Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $85.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $632.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.