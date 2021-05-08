Creative Planning Acquires 7,108 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

