Creative Planning Buys 137 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

