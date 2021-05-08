Creative Planning Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

