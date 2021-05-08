Creative Planning Sells 2,806 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

