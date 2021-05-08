Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
Shares of CRARY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
