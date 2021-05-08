Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.