Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.75. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

