Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.75. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit