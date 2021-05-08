Credit Suisse Group Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $182.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

