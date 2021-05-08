Credit Suisse Group Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $245.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $228.82. The stock had a trading volume of 918,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,129. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $230.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

