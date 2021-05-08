Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $235.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

