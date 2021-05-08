Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

