Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

