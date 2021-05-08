Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.43 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

