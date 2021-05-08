Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder & Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity Purchases 306,409 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder & Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity bought 306,409 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,993,360.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,489,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,261,231.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CCAP opened at $17.63 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $496.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 491,953 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

