Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

