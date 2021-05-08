Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.