Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Scotiabank

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit