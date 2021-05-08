Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 444,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,008. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.