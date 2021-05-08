Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

