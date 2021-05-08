Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $91.26 or 0.00155917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $157.51 million and $6.15 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

