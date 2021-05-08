CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,936 shares of company stock worth $1,388,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

