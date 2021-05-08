Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $415,058.37

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $415,058.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,583.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.24 or 0.06037969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.20 or 0.02408878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00585899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00199362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00801752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00676300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00532673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

