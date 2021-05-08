CryptoSoul Market Cap Reaches $424,637.90 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $424,637.90 and approximately $173.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00065837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00317483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.