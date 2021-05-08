CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $383,827.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00258046 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 75,069.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.72 or 0.01121880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.32 or 0.00777298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 288.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

