CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CSX by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

