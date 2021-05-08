Cube Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cube has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $806.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

