Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.100-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

CW traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

