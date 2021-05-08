Custodian REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CREI opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.77. Custodian REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

