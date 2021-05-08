Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 121,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Cutera has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.