CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

