Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

