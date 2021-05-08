Cwm LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,060 shares of company stock worth $5,797,699 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

