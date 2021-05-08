CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
