CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

