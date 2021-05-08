CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
