CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

