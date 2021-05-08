DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.