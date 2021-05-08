DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit