Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31. The company has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

