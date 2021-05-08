Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Danaos has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.72.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

