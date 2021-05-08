Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $36,870,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

