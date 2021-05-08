Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DARE. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

