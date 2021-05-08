Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.95.

DDOG traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 26.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

