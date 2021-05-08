DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

AWK stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

