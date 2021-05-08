Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

